    How the Stanley Cup Matchup Could Impact Bruins Goaltending Situation

    Poke The Bear with Conor Ryan Ep. 149
    Conor Ryan of Boston.com and Evan Marinofsky of New England Hockey Journal discuss their predictions for the Stanley Cup Final. They find a way in which the matchup impacts the Bruins goaltending situation. They also get into buyout candidates for the Bruins and each pick one player who should take a step forward next season.


    2:00 – Evan’s Stanley Cup story

    6:00 – Vegas-Florida predictions

    14:00 – If Vegas wins, does that change how the Bruins approach their goaltending situation?

    18:00 – Could the Bruins buy anyone out?

    21:00 – One Bruin should step forward next season

