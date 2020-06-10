How To Discuss Race/Racism With Your Children

By
CLNS
-
9
0
SHARE

In this episode, I am sharing the steps I am taking to have a thoughtful and effective conversation around race and racism with my 4-year old son. I hope that by sharing my process, it inspires actions you can take to have these difficult conversations with your kiddos too. 

▶▶ Want to work with me??

▶▶ https://www.nekoleamber.com/

▶▶SUBSCRIBE To The Kids OT Help YouTube Channel!!!!▶▶

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCt-iRg8d5I1Ww9-aH62xicg

 ▶▶▶▶:::::::::Follow Me::::::::::::::::::::▶▶▶▶ ▶▶▶

Join the Kids OT Help Facebook Group for more FREE resources- https://www.facebook.com/groups/446871176213229/?ref=bookmarks

▶▶▶Insta – https://www.instagram.com/kidsothelp/

SHARE
Previous articleColin Powell Endorses Joe Biden — Condoleeza Rice & Mitt Romney Next?
CLNS
CLNS

The CLNS Media Network is the leading online provider of audio and visual content in the digital realm. Our mission is to enhance and empower the individual while providing information and ideas that enrich and enlighten society. The network features a continuous broadcast schedule with numerous personalities and celebrities from across the worlds of current events, finance, entertainment, technology, law, and sports.