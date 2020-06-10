How To Discuss Race/Racism With Your Children

In this episode, I am sharing the steps I am taking to have a thoughtful and effective conversation around race and racism with my 4-year old son. I hope that by sharing my process, it inspires actions you can take to have these difficult conversations with your kiddos too.

