How to Fix the Bruins Power Play & What are the Best Line Combinations?

Bruins Beat and the CLNS Media Network is now partnered with FanDuel! Evan Marinofsky of New England Hockey Journal and Conor Ryan of Boston.com discuss the Bruins struggles of late. They dive into why the power play hasn’t been great and what the Bruins can do to fix it. They also get into Jim Montgomery changing up the lines and what’s the deal with postseason ticket prices?

2:00 – Evan and Conor are March Madness geniuses

4:30 – Is it time to panic about the Bruins?

9:00 – Who should be at the top of the key on the Bruins power play?

15:00 – Jim Montgomery is playing with the forward lines

22:00 – Is there reason to worry about home crowds for the Bruins playoff run?

This episode is sponsored by:

FanDuel, the exclusive wagering partner of the CLNS Media Network. New customers in Massachusetts can get in on the action with $200 Bonus Bets — guaranteed! — when you place your first $5 bet. Just sign up at https://FanDuel.com/BOSTON!

Trending Jaylen Brown Stresses Fewer Threes as Celtics Beat Cavaliers

21+ and present in MA. First online real wager only. $10 first deposit required. Bonus issued as non-withdrawable Bonus Bets that expire in 14 days. Restrictions apply. See terms at sports book.fanduel.com. Gambling problem? Hope is here. Gamblinghelplinema.org or call (800)-327-5050 for 24/7 support.

BetterHelp. Visit https://BetterHelp.com/BRUINS for 10 percent off your first month!