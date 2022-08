Brian Robb and Brendan Jackson discuss the Celtics signing Noah Vonleh and Bruno Caboclo to training camp deals and debate what Boston should be looking for as they fill out the end of their bench. The guys also get into the latest on the Kevin Durant rumors and what the Nets next move will be with their disgruntled star.

Trending Marinofsky’s expectations for Jake DeBrusk this season Winning Plays is Powered by BetOnline.ag, Use Promo Code: CLNS50 for a 50% Welcome Bonus On Your First Deposit!