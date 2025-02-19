How Will the Celtics Finish the Season? | Big 3 NBA Podcast

Celtics return to action from the All-Star break. Are they ready to finish out the regular season strong? Sherrod, Gary, and Kwani discuss. How will the rest of the season play out? Was Jayson Tatum robbed of All-Star MVP?

Big 3 NBA Podcast is presented by:

Prize Picks! Get in on the excitement with PrizePicks, America’s No. 1 Fantasy Sports App, where you can turn your hoops knowledge into serious cash. Download the app today and use code CLNS to get $50 when you play $5! PrizePicks, run your game! Go to https://PrizePicks.com/CLNS

Gametime! Take the guesswork out of buying NBA tickets with Gametime. Download the Gametime app, create an account, and use code CLNS for $20 off your first purchase. Download Gametime today. What time is it? Gametime! Terms apply. Go to https://gametime.co !