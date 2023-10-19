Welcome to episode 150 of the A List Podcast with A. Sherrod Blakely, Gary Washburn, and Kwani A. Lunis. In this episode, Sherrod, Gary and Kwani discuss the Celtics win over the Knicks and how Boston has looked so far in preseason with one more game remaining. The trio also discuss their hopes for the regular season, and their takeaways about the Celtics heading into the season!

0:00 Teaser

1:07 Intro

2:03 Jayson Tatum looked good against Knicks

3:53 Celtics offense emphasizes ball movement and unselfishness

4:38 How will Celtics look at the start of the season?

6:03 Al Horford’s role with this team

8:52 Will Horford mainly come off the bench this season?

10:52 FanDuel Sportsbook

10:35 Horford cont’d

11:57 Who else do the Celtics have for bigs besides Al Horford and Kristaps Porzingis?

16:13 What are takeaways from preseason?

18:25 Joe Mazulla seems more settled in for year two

23:16 Is there pressure on Mazzulla with Charles Lee and Sam Cassell behind him?

24:05 Indeed

25:47 Is there a new brand of Celtics basketball?

31:13 Final thoughts

35:13 Outro

This episode of the A List Podcast is brought to you by FanDuel Sportsbook, the exclusive wagering partner of the CLNS Media Network. NEW customers can bet $5 and get $200 in BONUS BETS – GUARANTEED. Now is the best time to join FanDuel! The app is easy to use and you can be on everything FanDuel Sportsbook, the exclusive wagering partner of the CLNS Media Network. NEW customers can bet $5 and get $200 in BONUS BETS – GUARANTEED. Now is the best time to join FanDuel! The app is easy to use and you can be on everything from spreads to player props and more! So, visit https://FanDuel.com/BOSTON and kick off the NFL season with an offer you won’t wanna miss.

21+ and present in MA. Hope is here. First online real money wager only. $10 first deposit required. Bonus issued as non-withdrawable bonus bets that expire 7 days after receipt. Restrictions apply. See terms at sportsbook.fanduel.com. GamblingHelpLineMa.org or call (800)-327-5050 for 24/7 support. Play it smart from the start! GameSenseMA.com or call 1-800-GAM-1234.

If a comprehensive solution is what you need from your supplement routine, then try AG1 and get a FREE 1-year supply of Vitamin D AND 5 free AG1 Travel Packs with your first purchase. Go to https://drinkAG1.com/GARDEN

ODDS-R! Ever wished you could navigate the betting field with the confidence of a pro? Enter OddsR. They’re not a sportsbook, but they’re the sports betting advisor you’ve always needed. It’s like having a playbook for smarter bets right in your pocket. Elevate your game day and join the smart betting revolution! Go get it at https://oddsr.com/celtics

Indeed! Visit https://Indeed.com/ALIST to start hiring now! Indeed understands the importance of making every dollar count when growing your business. That’s why you only pay for quality applications that match your must-have job requirements with Indeed. If you need to hire, you need Indeed.

SUBSCRIBE TO OUR CELTICS CLNS YOUTUBE CHANNEL!