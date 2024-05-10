How Will Jayson Tatum Respond to Celtics Blowout Loss to Cavs?

BOSTON — After a 25-point defeat in the series opener, the Cavaliers bounced back strongly, beating the top-seeded Celtics in Boston to tie the Eastern Conference semifinal series at 1-1. The teams now head to Cleveland for Games 3 and 4 on Saturday and Monday.

Following the Celtics’ Game 2 loss, The Garden Report After Hours goes LIVE with CLNS Media’s Bobby Manning, Josue Pavon, and Celtics Blog’s Noa Dalzell to discuss the game. Tune in for their discussion and what adjustments the Celtics need to make moving forward.

This episode of the Garden Report is brought to you by:

Get in on the excitement with PrizePicks, America’s No. 1 Fantasy Sports App, where you can turn your hoops knowledge into serious cash. Download the app today and use code CLNS for a first deposit match up to $100! Pick more. Pick less. It’s that Easy! Go to https://PrizePicks.com/CLNS

Take the guesswork out of buying NBA tickets with Gametime. Download the Gametime app, create an account, and use code CLNS for $20 off your first purchase. Download Gametime today. Last minute tickets. Lowest Price. Guaranteed. Terms apply.

Elevate your style game on and off the course with the PXG Spring Summer 2024 collection. Head over to https://PXG.com/GARDENREPORT and save 10% on all apparel. Use Code GARDEN REPORT!