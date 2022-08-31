How Will the Celtics Fill the Void Left By Danilo’s Injury?

Danilo Gallinari’s meniscus injury has left a hole in the Celtics’ roster, who could fill the void and be an impactful player? A. Sherrod Blakely, Gary Washburn & Kwani A. Lunis discuss possibilities for Udoka and his team.

TIMESTAMPS:

1:20 – Galinari meniscus tear, how does that mess up the Celtics plan?

3:02 – Should the Celtics add another guy to the roster?

4:41 – Has Gallinari’s international career come to an end?

10:15 – What is the best option for the Celtics?

13:23 – Who fills Gallinari’s void? (Grant Williams)

15:45 – What free agents could be brought in?

17:00 – Would Carmelo Anthony be a leader or a liability?

22:35 – The Celtics need to fill their roster with talent, then find out who plays.

26:45 – The Celtics needs a bully on their roster… would Demarcus Cousins fit?

29:15 – The Celtics need an impactful veteran on their roster.

