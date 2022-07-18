How will the Off-Ball Linebacker Group Look for Patriots?

With the potential departure of Dont’a Hightower and Jamie Collins, Evan Lazar questions how the off-ball linebacker group will look like for the Patriots. Could Cameron McGrone, Mack Wilson or Raekwon McMillan make an impact as New England looks to get smaller, faster and more dynamic?

In this series Evan Lazar of CLNS Media answers the top 10 most burning questions for the Patriots heading into next season.

