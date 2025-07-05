Huge Gonzalez Not a Celtics Fit? | Celtics Beat

Co-founder of Swish Theory, Matt Powers, joins the program to discuss the Boston Celtics’ 2025 Draft Class. He gives thoughts on the fits of Max Shulga, Hugo Gonzalez, and Amari Williams. X: @DraftPow

0:00 ⏰EPISODE TIMELINE⏰

1:24 What Max Shulga brings to the Celtics

15:28 Why fans are excited for Baylor Scheierman

20:01 How evaluating Kentucky prospects has changed

22:57 What Amari Williams brings to the Celtics

31:18 What Hugo Gonzalez brings to the Celtics

38:39 How hard is Hugo to evaluate?

41:13 What we need to see in Summer League to be more convinced

