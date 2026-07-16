Hugo Gonzalez, Dillon Mitchell & Other Celtics Summer League Takeaways | You Got Boston

Celtics reporter Noa Dalzell recaps the team’s 82-76 win over the Sacramento Kings, headlined by a 24-point, 10-rebound performance by Hugo Gonzalez, 18 points from John Tonje, and 10 points and 12 rebounds by Chris Cenac Jr. Plus, some other takeaways from being on the ground in Las Vegas.

00:00 Intro

01:27 Reacting to the win & C’s Summer League campaign

06:04 Dillon Mitchell’s rising stock

09:52 PrizePicks

11:09 Other standouts from Summer League

14:49 Thoughts on the week overall, covering Summer League

16:57 Can the Celtics contend?

19:41 Thanks for watching!

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