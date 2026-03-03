Hugo Gonzalez Has Career Night in Celtics Win vs Bucks | Garden Report Postgame Show on CLNS

The Boston Celtics dominated the Milwaukee Bucks, 108-81, on Monday night, spoiling Giannis Antetokounmpo’s return to the lineup. Rookie Hugo Gonzalez had a career night in the Celtics’ win, finishing with 18 points, 16 rebounds, 3 steals, and 2 blocks on 7-of-15 shooting, posting a +27.

The Garden Report Postgame Show goes LIVE with CLNS Media’s Jimmy Toscano, A. Sherrod Blakely and Bobby Manning right after Celtics vs Bucks.

0:00 Intro

2:00 Hugo Gonzalez career night

4:00 Hugo Gonzalez has real potential

29:00 Payton Pritchard bounce back vs Milwaukee

43:00 Baylor Scheierman’s role

48:30 When could Jayson Tatum return? + Baylor’s future role

55:00 Who has brightest future of Celtics young players

57:00 Neemias Quetas’s potential

1:12:20 JT returning vs Mavs?

.@RealBobManning on the potential of Hugo González: “He’s whatever you need him to be … You have him as a blank canvas to form him into whatever you want as a team and fit him into your system and they’ve been able to do it in Boston rather than in Maine.” Watch… pic.twitter.com/q2OdVrJTWo — Celtics on CLNS (@CelticsCLNS) March 3, 2026

