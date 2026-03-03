Hugo Gonzalez Has Career Night in Celtics Win vs Bucks | Garden Report Postgame Show on CLNS

The Boston Celtics dominated the Milwaukee Bucks, 108-81, on Monday night, spoiling Giannis Antetokounmpo’s return to the lineup. Rookie Hugo Gonzalez had a career night in the Celtics’ win, finishing with 18 points, 16 rebounds, 3 steals, and 2 blocks on 7-of-15 shooting, posting a +27.
The Garden Report Postgame Show goes LIVE with CLNS Media’s Jimmy Toscano, A. Sherrod Blakely and Bobby Manning right after Celtics vs Bucks.
0:00 Intro
2:00 Hugo Gonzalez career night
4:00 Hugo Gonzalez has real potential
29:00 Payton Pritchard bounce back vs Milwaukee
43:00 Baylor Scheierman’s role
48:30 When could Jayson Tatum return? + Baylor’s future role
55:00 Who has brightest future of Celtics young players
57:00 Neemias Quetas’s potential
1:12:20 JT returning vs Mavs?
.@RealBobManning on the potential of Hugo González:
“He’s whatever you need him to be … You have him as a blank canvas to form him into whatever you want as a team and fit him into your system and they’ve been able to do it in Boston rather than in Maine.”
Watch… pic.twitter.com/q2OdVrJTWo
— Celtics on CLNS (@CelticsCLNS) March 3, 2026
