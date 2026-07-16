Hugo Gonzalez Player Comps: Josh Hart, Manu Ginobli, Derrick White, and More

In the latest episode of The Garden Report, John Zannis and Bobby Manning discussed realistic expectations for Celtics second-year man Hugo Gonzalez. After the Celtics reportedly didn’t include him in a potential deal for Giannis Antetokounmpo, the pressure is on for the Spaniard. What will his role within the team look like?

FULL EPISODE: https://youtube.com/live/jBTzDY31h3M?feature=share

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