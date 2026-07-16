Hugo Gonzalez Shines as Celtics Beat Kings

The Celtics defeated the Sacramento Kings, 82-76, as Hugo Gonzalez led the way with a 24-point double-double. Join Bobby Manning, Noa Dalzell, and John Zannis for instant analysis of the Celtics vs Kings Summer League matchup in Las Vegas. Tune in for live reaction, stars of the game, and more!

0:00 – Intro

1:00 – Hugo Gonzalez Shines Again

7:30 – Realistic Expectations For Hugo?

22:25 – PrizePicks

25:15 – Chris Cenac’s Game

32:00 – Realistic Expectations for Chris Cenac?

36:10 – Realistic Expectations for Dillon Mitchell?

39:50 – Noa Dalzell Joins

41:50 – Noa’s Thoughts on Hugo

53:00 – Overall Thoughts From Summer League

57:45 – Adam Silver’s 2nd Apron Comments

1:16:00 – Wrapping Up!

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