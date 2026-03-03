Hugo Gonzalez’s Potential Feels Limitless | You Got Boston w/ Noa Dalzell 

Celtics reporter Noa Dalzell recaps the team’s 108-81 win over the Milwaukee Bucks, which was achieved on the second night of a back-to-back and with Jaylen Brown and Neemias Queta both sidelined. Inside Hugo Gonzalez’s career night (18 points, 16 rebounds), Payton Pritchard’s bounce-back (25 points, 9 assists), and more solid play from Baylor Scheierman and Sam Hauser.

0:00 – Initial Thoughts from Celtics win over Bucks

2:16 – Hugo Gonzalez performance tonight

4:48 – Celtics competitiveness this season

11:45 – Prizepicks

13:14 – More on Hugo Gonzalez career night

14:37 – Baylor Scheierman performance tonight

15:02 – Sam Hauser performance tonight

17:08 – Payton Pritchard performance tonight

19:21 – Derrick White performance tonight

19:50 – Final Thoughts on Celtics win

20:45 – Wrapping up

