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Hurricanes Best First-Round Matchup for Bruins? + Why James Hagens Should be Called Up | Poke The Bear

CLNS MediaBy Updated:1 Min Read

In this episode of Poke The Bear, Conor and Evan discuss Boston’s loss to Carolina, James Hagens’ potential arrival, and first-round matchups.

0:00 – Welcome in
1:39 – Looking at Bruins recent struggles
8:18 – Bruins lose 6-5 to Hurricanes last night
12:22 – Awaken 180
13:48 – Should Bruins call up James Hagens?
25:29 – Prizepicks
27:15 – More on James Hagens getting called up
33:48 – Rocket Money
35:45 – Potential Bruins 1st Round Playoff Matchups
42:06 – Wrapping up!

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