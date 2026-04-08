Hurricanes Best First-Round Matchup for Bruins? + Why James Hagens Should be Called Up | Poke The Bear

In this episode of Poke The Bear, Conor and Evan discuss Boston’s loss to Carolina, James Hagens’ potential arrival, and first-round matchups.

0:00 – Welcome in

1:39 – Looking at Bruins recent struggles

8:18 – Bruins lose 6-5 to Hurricanes last night

12:22 – Awaken 180

13:48 – Should Bruins call up James Hagens?

25:29 – Prizepicks

27:15 – More on James Hagens getting called up

33:48 – Rocket Money

35:45 – Potential Bruins 1st Round Playoff Matchups

42:06 – Wrapping up!

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