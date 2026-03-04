Ideal Bruins Trade Deadline Targets | Poke The Bear

In this episode of Poke The Bear, Conor and Evan assess a few different trade targets for Boston before the March 6 deadline.

1:16 – Bruins defeat Penguins 2-1 on Tuesday

2:16 – Jeremy Swayman performance this season

8:22 – Should Bruins trade for Conor Garland?

15:24 – More on Should Bruins trade for Conor Garland?

21:53 – Should Bruins trade for Simon Nemec?

32:02 – Should Bruins trade for Robert Thomas?

