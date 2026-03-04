Ideal Bruins Trade Deadline Targets | Poke The Bear

In this episode of Poke The Bear, Conor and Evan assess a few different trade targets for Boston before the March 6 deadline.
0:00 – Welcome in
1:16 – Bruins defeat Penguins 2-1 on Tuesday
2:16 – Jeremy Swayman performance this season
8:22 – Should Bruins trade for Conor Garland?
15:24 – More on Should Bruins trade for Conor Garland?
21:53 – Should Bruins trade for Simon Nemec?
32:02 – Should Bruins trade for Robert Thomas?
37:40 – Wrapping up!
