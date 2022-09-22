Subscribe
Ime Udoka Facing Year-Long Suspension From Celtics

By

Bobby Manning and John Zannis of The Garden Report reacts to Boston Celtics Coach Ime Udoka likely facing a suspension for the entire 2022-2023 season for his role in a consensual relationship with a female staff member.

