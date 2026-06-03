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Indiana Fever Breakdown: Caitlin Clark, Stephanie White & Kelsey Mitchell Deep Dive | WNBA Today

CLNS MediaBy Updated:1 Min Read

WNBA reporter Noa Dalzell brings in The Athletic’s James Boyd for a conversation on the Indiana Fever, Caitlin Clark, Stephanie White, and more. James discusses the Fever’s season so far, the team’s defensive woes, Raven Johnson’s rookie season, what Kelsey Mitchel has brought to Indiana, and much more.

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