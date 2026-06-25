Indiana Fever Pod: Caitlin Clark Underrated? Fever’s Defensive Struggles & More!

WNBA reporter Noa Dalzell brings on Indiana Fever beat reporter Jacob Rude, who covers the team for SB Nation. Noa and Jacob discuss the Fever’s 10-8 start to the season, what it’s been like to be around this group on the ground. Plus, a discussion around Caitlin Clark’s season so far, how the team can get better as the year progresses, and more.

00:00 Intro

00:56 What it’s like covering the Fever

03:35 Biggest weakness this season

12:47 Could Raven Johnson be the solution on defense?

15:18 PrizePicks

16:38 Evaluating Caitlin Clark’s season

25:25 Is Stephanie White’s system getting the best out of Caitlin Clark?

29:39 Trade targets

32:08 Thanks for watching!

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