Inside the Celtics Locker Room After Derrick White Game Winner

MIAMI, FL — Derrick White saved the Celtics season with a put-back with .1 seconds left leading Boston to a 104-103 victory in Game 6 of the Eastern Conference Finals.

CLNS Media’s Bobby Manning takes you inside the Celtics locker room after the big win. The series now shifts back to Boston for a Game 7 on Memorial Day night.

A MIRACLE IN MIAMI!!!!!!!!!!! pic.twitter.com/9DNGGHYP0L — Celtics on CLNS (@CelticsCLNS) May 28, 2023

