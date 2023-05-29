    Subscribe
    Inside the Celtics Locker Room After Derrick White Game Winner

    MIAMI, FL — Derrick White saved the Celtics season with a put-back with .1 seconds left leading Boston to a 104-103 victory in Game 6 of the Eastern Conference Finals.

    CLNS Media’s Bobby Manning takes you inside the Celtics locker room after the big win. The series now shifts back to Boston for a Game 7 on Memorial Day night.

