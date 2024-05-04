Inside the new Patriot Way with Devin McCourty, James White

After an opening mailbag segment, Andrew welcomes Patriots greats Devin McCourty and James White back to cover ongoing changes inside the team’s building, Devin’s recent visit to Foxboro, how to tell when a rookie might surprise and potential breakout players in 2024. Later, Andrew closes with another MailFan segment.

0:00 Intro-mailbag

19:52 Patriots greats Devin McCourty and James White

20:15 Inside the New Patriots Way

32:49 D-Mac/James on Javon Baker’s comments

38:10 Team Building during OTAs (James White & Mccourty: Team Building Is Most IMPORTANT in OTAs)

41:50- D-Mac/James on Patriots running wide zone (Rhamondre Stevenson PERFECT Fit for Patriots New Zone Scheme)

47:08 How they can tell if a rookie will break out

51:07 D-Mac/James on whether Maye is ready to start

1:12:23 Who could break out?

1:18:32 Mail fan segment

