Inside the Patriots lost 2024 season and Jerod Mayo’s firing, plus Mike Vrabel interviews | Pats Interference

In a special Pats Interference-Pats Chat joint episode, the guys jump into Andrew and Doug’s inside story on another lost Patriots season with intel from all levels of the organization. They reveal Rhamondre Stevenson’s non-benching, anger with ownership and other dysfunction. Later, Andrew, Doug and Michael Hurley finish with Mike Vrabel’s interview Thursday and the Patriots’ ongoing head-coaching search.

0:09 – Takeaways from Lost season

12:13 – Inside the Patriots lost 2024

48:36 – Patriots hiring process

52:35 – Most appealing job

1:00:13 – Coaching search advice

1:02:37 – Nurture quarterback talent

