Insiders Reveal Patriots Offseason Plans | Pats Interference

The Boston Herald’s Doug Kyed returns to the show to reveal what he and Andrew learned from league sources at the combine. The guys cover the Patriots’ top targets, plus where they stand on A.J. Brown, Maxx Crosby, Stefon Diggs, Christian Barmore and more.

00:00 Intro

01:15 What we learned from the NFL Combine: Updates on Gonzalez and Barmore

08:19 Will Stefon Diggs be a Patriot next year?

13:53 Will the Eagles trade A.J. Brown?

18:30 Will the Raiders trade Maxx Crosby?

22:55 What positions do the Patriots need to fill in the offseason?

27:23 Report: Khyiris Tonga contract talks break down

28:12 Will the Patriots bring back Jaylinn Hawkins?

30:37 Assessing the Patriots’ offensive needs, how the team views the draft class

35:24 Leftover thoughts from the combine

