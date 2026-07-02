INSTANT REACTION: Boston Celtics TRADE Jaylen Brown to 76ers

Join CLNS Media’s John Zannis, Jimmy Toscano, Sherrod Blakely, Noa Dalzell and Bobby Manning with instant reaction to the news that the Boston Celtics are trading 2024 NBA Finals MVP and 5-time NBA All-Star Jaylen Brown to the Philadelphia 76ers for a package revolving around Paul George.

0:00 – Intro

1:10 – Trade details: Jaylen to Philly for Paul George + picks

5:46 – Is this a rebuild? What’s the actual plan?

9:43 – Comparing to other controversial Celtics trades

17:29 – What does Jayson Tatum think?

22:01 – PrizePicks

23:10 – SuperChats

31:14 – Noa Dalzell joins

34:50 – Was this about basketball or something deeper?

41:02 – Who’s responsible: Tatum? Brad? Joe? Ownership?

51:01 – Why push this through now vs. waiting?

57:03 – SuperChats continued

1:03:47 – NBA asset value & the new CBA

1:16:18 – “Celtics tax is back” — roster building context

1:21:00 – Blame Pies

1:28:52 – Message to Celtics fans

1:34:06 – Historical perspective: Celtics have traded stars before

1:40:45 – Paul George’s health & roster questions going forward

1:47:12 – Wrapping Up

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