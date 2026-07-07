INSTANT REACTION: Brad Stevens Explains Why He Traded Jaylen Brown

CLNS Media’s Bobby Manning and Noa Dalzell react to the first press conference held by Brad Stevens and Bill Chisholm since the Celtics traded Jaylen Brown for Paul George, two first-round picks, and two second-round picks. They evaluate how the two performed in the press conference and try to make sense of the stunning trade that shook the NBA.

0:00 – Intro

2:54 – Brad’s direct quotes on philosophy and the trade decision

5:01 – What this means for the young core going forward

8:17 – Breaking down the pick compensation

11:30 – Long-term outlook: is there still a window?

14:06 – PrizePicks

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