Instant Reaction: Bruins Blowout Sabres in Game 2 | Bruins Beat

The Boston Bruins defeated the Buffalo Sabers 4-2 last night, and lead by as much as 4-0 in the 3rd period. Despite the late comeback from the Sabers to make it 4-2 the Bruins held on for the victory and now have the series tied at 1. Heading to Boston for game 3.

On this LIVE episode of Bruins Beat, New England Hockey Journal’s Evan Marinofsky and Carl Corazzini react to Game 2 between the Bruins and Sabres.

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