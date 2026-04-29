Instant Reaction: Bruins Defeat Sabres in Overtime and Force Game 6 | Bruins Beat

The Bruins stay alive as they defeat the Buffalo Sabers in Game 5, 2-1 in overtime to force a game 6 in Boston. David Pastrnak netted the game winner to keep the Bruins season alive.

Game 5 is why you gladly pay Jeremy Swayman $8.25M per season pic.twitter.com/9SrnP3Pluh — Evan Marinofsky (@EvanMarinofsky) April 29, 2026

On this LIVE episode of Bruins Beat, New England Hockey Journal’s Evan Marinofsky and Carl Corazzini react to Game 5 between the Bruins and Sabres.

David Pastrnak continues to prove he’s a big-time performer in big-time games pic.twitter.com/sLpMQQtKxo — Evan Marinofsky (@EvanMarinofsky) April 29, 2026

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