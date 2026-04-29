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Instant Reaction: Bruins Defeat Sabres in Overtime and Force Game 6 | Bruins Beat

CLNS MediaBy Updated:1 Min Read

The Bruins stay alive as they defeat the Buffalo Sabers in Game 5, 2-1 in overtime to force a game 6 in Boston. David Pastrnak netted the game winner to keep the Bruins season alive.

On this LIVE episode of Bruins Beat, New England Hockey Journal’s Evan Marinofsky and Carl Corazzini react to Game 5 between the Bruins and Sabres.

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