Instant Reaction: Bruins Defeat Sabres in Overtime and Force Game 6 | Bruins Beat

The Bruins stay alive as they defeat the Buffalo Sabers in Game 5, 2-1 in overtime to force a game 6 in Boston. David Pastrnak netted the game winner to keep the Bruins season alive.
Game 5 is why you gladly pay Jeremy Swayman $8.25M per season pic.twitter.com/9SrnP3Pluh
— Evan Marinofsky (@EvanMarinofsky) April 29, 2026
On this LIVE episode of Bruins Beat, New England Hockey Journal’s Evan Marinofsky and Carl Corazzini react to Game 5 between the Bruins and Sabres.
David Pastrnak continues to prove he’s a big-time performer in big-time games pic.twitter.com/sLpMQQtKxo
— Evan Marinofsky (@EvanMarinofsky) April 29, 2026
Bruins Beat on CLNS Media is Powered by:
Reserve your consultation today at http://awaken180weightloss.com. Tell ’em you heard it from Joe Haggerty or on our CLNS podcasts. That’s awaken180weightloss.com.
Prize Picks 💰 – https://prizepicks.onelink.me/LME0/CLNS
📲Download the app today and use code CLNS to get $50 in lineups after you play your first $5 lineup!