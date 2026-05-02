Instant Reaction: Bruins Lose Series vs Sabres after Game 6 Loss at TD Garden | LIVE Bruins Beat

The Bruins’ season ends tonight, as the Buffalo Sabres take the series in six games after a 4-1 win at TD Garden.

On this LIVE episode of Bruins Beat, New England Hockey Journal’s Evan Marinofsky and Carl Corazzini react to Game 6 between the Bruins and Sabres.

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