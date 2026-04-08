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Instant Reaction: Bruins Sign James Hagens | Bruins Beat

CLNS MediaBy Updated:1 Min Read

On this LIVE episode of Bruins Beat Evan Marinofsky & Conor Ryan react to the news of the Bruins officially signing James Hagens to an entry level contract.

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