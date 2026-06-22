Instant Reaction: Celtics Going “All-In” with Jaylen Brown Trade Offer for Giannis Antetokounmpo



CLNS Media’s John Zannis, Bobby Manning & Noa Dalzell react to the latest reports from the weekend surrounding the latest trade rumors between the Bucks and the Celtics involving Jaylen Brown and Giannis Antetokounmpo. With the latest report being that the Celtics have a “real shot” to win race for Giannis in Jaylen Brown centric trade. With it also being reported that the Celtics are now “All-in” for a move for Giannis willing to give up Jaylen Brown.

John Explains why he thinks the Celtics might hold the most leverage in any potential Giannis deal:

“You have to recognize your leverage here…I don’t think the Celtics need Giannis. I think the Celtics want Giannis…The only team that’s screwed if this trade doesn’t go through is the Bucks. The Celtics are not.”

Do the #Celtics hold the most leverage in any trade for Giannis Antetokounmpo? “You have to recognize your leverage here…I don’t think the Celtics need Giannis. I think the Celtics want Giannis…The only team that’s screwed if this trade doesn’t go through is the Bucks. The… pic.twitter.com/NallIscJuc — The Garden Report on CLNS (@TheGardenReport) June 22, 2026

With all this new information they also discuss if they do think Giannis will actually end up a Boston Celtic.

Noa Dalzell said: “I think the Celtics are in the lead right now…I feel pretty good over the Celtics pulling this off.”

Bobby Manning added with the Celtics current roster construction it might be the perfect solution:“There’s no better way for them to solve that issue on their roster than this. The price is right.”

Will the #Celtics land Giannis Antetokounmpo? “I think the Celtics are in the lead right now…I feel pretty good over the Celtics pulling this off.” @NoaDalzell “There’s no better way for them to solve that issue on their roster than this. The price is right.” @RealBobManning pic.twitter.com/QXIAXluaG6 — The Garden Report on CLNS (@TheGardenReport) June 22, 2026

WATCH FULL EPISODE: https://youtube.com/live/Mtgg_QA_9i4?feature=share

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