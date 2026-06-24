INSTANT REACTION: Celtics Select Chris Cenac Jr. in NBA Draft

Join CLNS Media’s John Zannis, Jimmy Toscano and Sherrod Blakely as they react to the Celtics draft selection with the 27th Pick in the 2026 NBA Draft with Noa Dalzell Bobby Manning join LIVE from the Auerbach Center with reaction to the pick.

0:00 – Intro

3:00 – Jaylen Brown Trade?

25:00 – Celtics Draft Chris Cenac Jr.

42:00 – Brad Stevens Press Conference

58:00 – Reacting to Brad’s Comments

1:11:00 – PrizePicks

1:13:00 – Is Tatum Involved in Brown Decisions?

1:18:42 – Superchats

1:27:00 – What’s Next For Celtics?

1:36:00 – Wrapping Up!

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