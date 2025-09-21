Instant Reaction: Greg Bedard on Patriots Loss vs Steelers | Greg Bedard Patriots Podcast

Greg Bedard of Boston Sports Journal joins CLNS Media’s John Zannis on the Greg Bedard Patriots Podcast to break down the New England Patriots’ 21-14 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 3. The Patriots defense played well to keep them in the game but the Patriots 5 Turnovers by the offense was a big factor in the teams loss. Drake Maye had a solid performance throwing for 268 Yards, 2 TDs & added 45 Yards on the ground but also had 2 turnovers an interception as well as a fumble. Rhamondre Stevenson had a tough day with 2 Fumbles Lost in the loss.

