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Instant Reaction: Julian Hill Placed on Season-Ending Injured Reserve

Taylor Kyles and Mike Kadlick react to the news of Patriots tight end Julian Hill going on injured reserve, knocking him out for the entirety of the 2026-27 NFL season
CLNS MediaBy 1 Min Read

In the latest episode of Patriots Daily, Taylor Kyles and Mike Kadlick react to the news of Patriots tight end Julian Hill going on injured reserve, knocking him out for the entirety of the 2026-27 NFL season. The Patriots had just signed Hill to a three-year, $15 million contract this offseason.

Watch the FULL episode: https://youtube.com/live/EYKrJ6gKgs4?feature=share

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