INSTANT REACTION: Noa Dalzell & Bobby Manning on Celtics Game 4 Win vs Sixers

In the latest episode of The Garden Report, Bobby Manning and Noa Dalzell gave their analysis of a blowout Celtics win against the Philadelphia 76ers in Game 4 of the first round of the NBA Playoffs. Tune in for their best takeaways from a game that saw Pritchard score 32 and Tatum score 30.

FULL EPISODE: https://youtube.com/live/ypaeTyPHn94?feature=share

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