Instant Reaction: Patriots Defeat Chargers in Wild Card Move onto Divisional Round | Greg Bedard Patriots Podcast

BSJ’s Greg Bedard joins CLNS Media’s John Zannis as they react to the Patriots 16-3 victory over the Los Angeles Chargers in the Wild Card Round on Sunday Night Football. While it wasn’t Drake Maye’s best performance in the young QBs playoff debut he finished the game 17-29, for 268 Yards with 1 Passing TD and an Interception, but where Maye might have had the biggest impact was on the ground with his legs. As Maye finished the game as the Patriots leading rusher going for 66 Yards on 10 attempts. While the offense might not have been pretty tonight it was the defense who stepped up big tonight allowing just 3 points in the game and recording 6 sacks on Chargers Quarterback Justin Herbert. The Patriots defense allowed just 207 Total Yards of offense and is a big reason why they are moving onto the Divisional Round where they will host the winner of Monday Nights Steelers-Texans game.

