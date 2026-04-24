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Instant Reaction: Patriots Draft Caleb Lomu in 1st Round | Patriots Daily

CLNS MediaBy Updated:1 Min Read

Taylor Kyles and Mike Kadlick give instant reaction to the Patriots 1st round selection Caleb Lomu, OT from Utah. The guys discuss Lomu’s long term fit with the team as well a give grades for Patriots selection of him.

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