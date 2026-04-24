Instant Reaction: Patriots Draft Caleb Lomu in 1st Round | Patriots Daily

Taylor Kyles and Mike Kadlick give instant reaction to the Patriots 1st round selection Caleb Lomu, OT from Utah. The guys discuss Lomu’s long term fit with the team as well a give grades for Patriots selection of him.

.@tkyles39 on how he would grade Patriots selection of Caleb Lomu: “Give it an A-, I think because it’s a player that, one you nail it on consensus, according to the Patriots, But it was a player that wasn’t supposed to be there. I think there’s some value in that, getting… pic.twitter.com/VyyEUArWj1 — Patriots on CLNS (@PatriotsCLNS) April 24, 2026

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