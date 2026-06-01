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Instant Reaction: Patriots Trade for A.J. Brown!

Taylor Kyles and Mike Kadlick were live when the Patriots reached an agreement with the Eagles to acquire A.J. Brown
CLNS MediaBy 1 Min Read

In the latest episode of Patriots Daily, Taylor Kyles and Mike Kadlick were live when the Patriots reached an agreement with the Eagles to acquire A.J. Brown for a 2028 first-round pick and a 2027 fifth-round pick. Tune in for instant analysis of how the star wide receiver will fit in with Drake Maye. Plus, did the Patriots overpay?

Check out the FULL episode: https://youtube.com/live/EYKrJ6gKgs4?feature=share

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CLNS Media Network is your destination for everything sports. With some of the top writers in Boston sports, we keep you up to date with an insider scoop.

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