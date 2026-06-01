Instant Reaction: Patriots Trade for A.J. Brown!

In the latest episode of Patriots Daily, Taylor Kyles and Mike Kadlick were live when the Patriots reached an agreement with the Eagles to acquire A.J. Brown for a 2028 first-round pick and a 2027 fifth-round pick. Tune in for instant analysis of how the star wide receiver will fit in with Drake Maye. Plus, did the Patriots overpay?

Check out the FULL episode: https://youtube.com/live/EYKrJ6gKgs4?feature=share

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