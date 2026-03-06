Instant Reaction to NHL Trade Deadline | Bruins Beat

Evan Marinofsky and Patrick Donnelly react to the NHL Trade Deadline and what the Bruins did during the NHL trade deadline. Spoiler alert it wasn’t much. The guys discuss if the Bruins staying pat was the right move or if they should have handled things differently.



.@EvanMarinofsky on what the Bruins need & why it seems like they aren’t getting what they need today: “They need a top line Center, they need a second pair of right shot defensemen, and they need top 6, just talent in general. That’s not happening today.” pic.twitter.com/ath9kVwFJX — Boston Bruins on CLNS (@BruinsCLNS) March 6, 2026

.@EvanMarinofsky reacts to the Bruins Trade Deadline: “The fact that you didn’t sell anybody. The fact that you stayed put. The fact that you’ve been good enough all year to say you know we are gonna play out the rest of the year with this group…I feel like that’s the bright… pic.twitter.com/2r96Mrlzot — Boston Bruins on CLNS (@BruinsCLNS) March 6, 2026

.@PatDonn12 on if the Bruins should be buyers or sellers at the trade deadline: “Where this team is, does it make sense to sell? Certainly doesn’t make sense to buy, if you watched last nights game.” pic.twitter.com/gWqakZocHQ — Boston Bruins on CLNS (@BruinsCLNS) March 6, 2026

