Instant Reaction to Patriots 25-19 Win Over Saints | Greg Bedard Patriots Podcast

BSJ’s Greg Bedard joins CLNS Media’s John Zannis break down the New England Patriots’ 25-19 win over the New Orleans Saints in Week 6. The Patriots offense was lead by their 2nd second year QB Drake Maye who had a monster day throwing for 261 Yards to go along with 3 Passing TDs, Maye also lead the team in rushing with 28 Yards. The Patriots RBs had a difficult day getting anything started as TreVeyon Henderson & Rhamondre Stevenson combined had 22 Carries for 45 Yards. Kayshon Boutte had a big day with 5 Receptions for 93 Receiving Yards and added 2 Receiving TDs to help the Patriots secure the win and improve to 4-2 on the season.

