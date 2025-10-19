Close Menu
Instant Reaction to Patriots 31-13 Win Over Titans | Greg Bedard Patriots Podcast

BSJ’s Greg Bedard joins CLNS Media’s John Zannis as they break down the New England Patriots 31-13 victory over the Tennessee Titans in week 7. Drake Maye continues to shine for the Patriots as the 2nd year signal caller went 21/23 Passing for 222 Yards and 2 Passing TDs, Maye also added 62 Yards on the ground. Rhamondre Stevenson had a solid day adding 88 yards on the ground & a TD. The Patriots defense helped pace the victory as they had 5 sacks, a fumble recovered for a TD and a late Interception to help put the finishing touches on the Patriots victory.

