Ryan Stitt is the Host of the History of Ancient Greece Podcast. Ryan graduated from the University of Alabama with a Bachelor of Arts degree in Classics and History in 2011 and attended graduate school for Classics at the University of California-Los Angeles. Ryan currently serves as a 2nd Lieutenant in the United States Air Force. He coaches youth football in his spare time, and being originally from south-central Pennsylvania, he is a lifelong Philly sports fan. Ryan can be reached by e-mail at ryanmstitt@gmail.com or on Twitter @greekhistorypod.