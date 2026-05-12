Is a Celtics Trade For Giannis Too Risky? | The Big 3 NBA Podcast

In the latest episode of The Big 3 NBA Podcast, hosts Gary Washburn, A. Sherrod Blakely, and Kwani Lunis discuss the possibility of the Celtics acquiring Giannis Antetokounmpo from the Milwaukee Bucks. If the deal involves Jaylen Brown being dealt, is it worth it for the Celtics? Later, they discuss the possibility of a Marcus Smart reunion in Boston.

0:00 – Intro

3:00 – Celtics Are Interested in Giannis

8:38 – Sherrod Is AGAINST the Trade

12:00 – Is a Trade Realistic?

16:00 – Gary’s Risk Evaluation

23:10 – PrizePicks

25:20 – Marcus Smart Reunion?

34:00 – Other Free Agency Targets

41:30 – Wrapping Up!

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