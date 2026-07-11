Is Bill Chisholm a Threat to the Celtics?

Jeff Goodman and Gary Tanguay break down the fallout from the Jaylen Brown trade — was it about money, fit, or ownership philosophy? Bob Ryan calls in from Maine to weigh in on the private equity concerns surrounding Bill Chisholm and whether the Celtics are headed toward a Red Sox-style “good enough to sell tickets” model. They also dig into Paul George’s role with the new-look Celtics, what Mazzulla has to work with, and where LeBron might land next.

0:00 – Intro

1:03 – Breaking Down the Jaylen Brown Trade Decision

3:26 – Was Paul George the Right Move?

5:00 – Private Equity Ownership & Financial Concerns

6:47 – Bob Ryan Joins from Maine

9:03 – Are the Celtics Becoming the Red Sox?

12:05 – PrizePicks

13:58 – What’s Brad Stevens’ Future If This Goes Wrong?

16:27 – What Boston Still Needs to Compete

18:20 – Paul George’s Hostile Fan Reception

22:18 – Mazzulla’s Roster Puzzle: George, Robinson & Conley

24:20 – Are the 76ers Dangerous? LeBron’s Future

27:20 – LeBron’s Best Landing Spot: Philly, Miami or Cleveland?

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