Is Brad Marchand a Top 5 Player in the NHL?

Brad Marchand had another terrific game Sunday, scoring a goal and adding an assist. He currently sits at seven points in four games on the season.

But this success is nothing new.

Since 2019-20, Brad Marchand is tied with Nathan MacKinnon for third in points across the NHL with 163. The only two players who come before Marchand during that span are Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl.

This begs a simple question: Is Marchand a top 5 player in the NHL?

He’s certainly top 10. Along with McDavid, Draisaitl, Marchand and MacKinnon, the players who would also be considered for a top five spot are Auston Matthews, Alex Ovechkin, Victor Hedman, Artemi Panarin, Sidney Crosby and Patrick Kane.

On the latest Bruins Beat, Conor Ryan and I discuss why Marchand may have a spot in the top five of that crew.

We also discussed Boston’s win over the Sharks on Sunday, the impact of the injury bug hitting early and why Jack Studnicka’s usage is so concerning.

Bruins Beat is presented by BetOnline. Enter promo code CLNS50 to receive a 50 percent welcome bonus.

Bruins Beat is also presented by Insa. Go to one of four dispensary locations today (Salem, East Hampton or two Springfield locations) and say we sent you to get a t-shirt for just a penny.