Is Brad Stevens Working On Something + Could Celtics Pursue Joel Embiid?

Join Bob Ryan, Jeff Goodman, and Gary Tanguay on their latest podcast episode as they try to read the tea leaves with the delay in Jaylen Brown signing his extension in Boston. Are the Celtics having second thoughts? Is Brad Stevens working on something behind the scenes? Besides discussing Brown’s contract scenario, Bob Ryan reminisces about the “Dream Team”!



