Is Cannabis and Sports a Smart Combination?

Marijuana has now become legal in many states for both medical and recreational use. People are consuming it in various ways as cannabis comes in many forms, including dried flowers, edibles, oils, and tinctures. The most common way to consume cannabis, however, is by using dry herb vaporizers, and you can find out more at Smoke Cartel here. The growth of the cannabis industry has raised many questions regarding whether or not marijuana can be permitted in the sports industry as well. Some believe that marijuana can help athletes recover from injuries while others think that using cannabis, especially during competition, could lead to cheating. There is still plenty of research that must be done regarding this topic. However, this article will look at some of the pros and cons of cannabis use by athletes in the sports industry.

The current landscape of cannabis and sports

Cannabis has largely lost its negative stigma in society and more and more people are beginning to embrace this herb not only for recreational enjoyment but also for the many medical benefits that it offers consumers. All types of people occupying all types of industries have begun embracing cannabis, even the sports industry. There is an increasing acceptance of cannabis in the sports industry and this is helped by the fact that the legality of cannabis is beginning to change in the sports industry.

Professional athletes are even using their voice to speak out in favor of cannabis use and how they have incorporated it into their training and recovery routine because cannabis is being used to manage pain and overall improve performance. There have previously been very strict laws against cannabis use and you will find some leagues still test for cannabis but for the most part, many leagues do not. With this changing perception of cannabis and the fact that it is well embraced and endorsed by athletes, it’s anyone’s guess what the future of cannabis and sports has in store.

How cannabis can help improve athletic performance

Recent studies have revealed the link between physical activity and endocannabinoid serum concentrations and it shows that physical activity increases these endocannabinoids. There are many ways that cannabis can also affect the performance of athletes in the following ways:

Cannabis effectively reduces pain and inflammation which is helpful for athletes who often deal with pain and inflammation of muscles and connective tissue. Cannabis has also been shown to treat muscle spasms. Cannabis induces sleep and promotes better quality and longer quality of sleep which is a necessary part of recovery. Cannabis has been shown to restore cognitive function and helps athletes focus more during workouts and “zone” into their workouts.

Athletes wanting to consume cannabis should avoid consuming in unhealthy ways such as smoking or any other inhalation or water filtration method. Safer and healthier ways to consume include edibles, tinctures, CBD oil, and topicals to name a few. Any consumption method that causes smoke or vapor in your lungs should be avoided because this could potentially affect your performance as an athlete.

The future of cannabis and sports

As previously mentioned, cannabis has many benefits for athletes including being an anti-inflammatory and pain-relieving, treating muscle spasms, promoting better sleep, and helping with cognitive functioning which is helpful on the field and during training. It’s very common for athletes to sustain injuries and cannabis is the perfect remedy to use during the recovery and training process. Athletes can use a CBD topical cream for targeted pain relief which helps recover the muscles. In the future, we will likely see more legalization spread throughout the sporting industry and more athletes and sports institutions will recognize cannabis for the benefits it provides athletes. Athletes will also be more vocal and publicly advocate cannabis use. Many athletes have already started this by partnering with cannabis brands and even launching their own.

Overall, cannabis has been shown to have a positive impact on the body and mind of consumers and athletes should prepare for a future where they will be able to enjoy these benefits without having to face possible penalties. As an athlete, you must also learn about any risks associated with cannabis consumption.

The world is changing and cannabis, which was once criminalized and illegal, is now embraced by many people in society including athletes who use this herb for a host of medical benefits.