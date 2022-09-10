Is Carmelo Anthony the best option to replace Danilo Gallinari?

Brian Barrett hosts Off The Pike for The Ringer. Brian joins the program to talk about Gallo’s torn ACL, how to fill that roster spot the best, and is Tatum REALLY a Celtics lifer? Twitter: @itsbrianbarrett

2:29 Gallo now out for the year

7:39 Can Boston really rely on Melo?

15:34 Ownership needs to open the check book again

25:36 What are the negatives surrounding signing Melo?

47:41 Thoughts on Bobby Manning’s EXCLUSIVE interview w/ Smart

