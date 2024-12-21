Close Menu
Is Celtics 3-Point Math Unbeatable? w/ Matt Moore | Celtics Beat

Matt Moore joins Evan Valenti and Adam Kaufman to discuss the math around the Celtics success
CLNS Media

Matt Moore is a NBA writer for The Action Network. Matt joins the program to discuss his latest substack column surrounding the Boston Celtics 3-point equation, if anyone can beat it, and whether the NBA Cup is actually good for basketball.

