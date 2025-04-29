Is Celtics Magic Series Over? | Garden Report

The Boston Celtics beat the Orlando Magic 107-98 in Game 4 to take a 3-1 series lead. On The Garden Report After Hours, Bobby Manning and Noa Dalzell break down a huge night from Jayson Tatum (37 points, 14 rebounds), Jaylen Brown (21 points, 11 rebounds), and Kristaps Porzingis (19 points). Derrick White added 18 points, 7 rebounds, and 7 assists, while Al Horford anchored the defense with 5 blocks. Tune in as Bobby and Noa dive into the key performances, the Celtics’ physical edge, and what it means heading into Game 5.

